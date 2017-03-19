Virtual reality roller coaster coming to theme park

By Published:
(Photo: Six Flags/ www.sixflags.com)

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — A new kind of roller coaster experience is set to premiere next month at Six Flags New England.

The Galactic Attack Virtual Realty Coaster is billed as a fully immersive, virtual riding experience on the Agawam park’s iconic Mind Eraser coaster.

When riders board and put on Samsung Gear VR headsets, they’ll see datalike weaponry status, time codes, fuel cells and a countdown clock.

A fighter spaceship cockpit materializes and envelops the riders into a tunnel of light. At the bottom of the first hill, riders are launched into the middle of a space battle, coming under attack from flying drones firing lasers and missiles.

After swinging through tight channels, riders are brought into one of three drone bays. Each offers a different gaming experience and three different endings.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s