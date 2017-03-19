Volunteer firefighter, minor arrested in connection to dispute in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A volunteer firefighter and a minor are facing charges in connection to a dispute that took place in Newtown early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call around 3:23 a.m. from someone on Elizabeth Street to report a dispute. Once officers arrived, the resident explained that two individuals broken into the private residents and physically assaulted her companion by punching the victim in the face.

According to investigators, the perpetrators were known to the victims.

Officials say 18-year-old Brian Anthony Carriero of Monroe was attending a firefighter training course in Trumbull where Newtown Police went and removed him from the class and placed him under arrest. Carriero is being charged with burglary, disorderly conduct and assault. He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on March 20.

A 17-year-old man was also found to be involved in the incident and is being charged with the same violations.