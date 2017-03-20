Albertus Magnus College names first new President in 35 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time in 35 years, there’s a new leader at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven.

Officials announced Monday that they have appointed Dr. Marc Camille as the new President of the college, following the retirement of Dr. Julia McNamara, who served the school for 34 years. Sister Anne Kilbride has been serving as Interim President.

The Board of Trustees of Albertus Magnus College unanimously elected Dr. Camille as the College’s 14th president, and his appointment is effective June 30, 2017. Dr. Camille currently serves as vice president for enrollment management and communications at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.

Camille explained what drew him to the post at Albertus Magnus.

I am drawn to Albertus Magnus College’s distinctive Catholic, Dominican mission and its student-centered focus. The College’s history of offering innovative liberal arts and professionally focused undergraduate and graduate programs in a values-based community aligns with my personal and professional passions and experiences. Today’s ever changing global society needs the type of education offered at Albertus Magnus, and the city of New Haven is an ideal college town. Having been born and raised in New England, I’m thrilled to return to my roots. Albertus Magnus’ proud traditions will inspire my leadership, and as a community I am confident we will move boldly toward a bright future. I’m humbled to be presented with the opportunity to lead Albertus Magnus College.”

Camille noted that New Haven’s vibrant educational, cultural, and recreational opportunities serve as a compelling setting for higher education. “New Haven is on par with the best college towns in the nation, and I look forward to getting to know the area and its people in the years ahead.” Dr. Camille will relocate to the New Haven area this summer.