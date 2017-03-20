American Red Cross to offer free smoke alarm installations

By Published:
Smoke detector (file).

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is teaming up with the city of New London to install free smoke alarms.

The Connecticut American Red Cross is starting its first Red Cross Install-A-Thon event on Monday in New London. Volunteers will visit homes between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to install smoke detectors for free.

The teams will also demonstrate fire safety and give preparation tips as requested. They will help individual families develop personalized escape plans in the event that a fire breaks out in their home.

The American Red Cross hopes the campaign will help lower the number of home fire deaths and injuries.

The CEO of the American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region, as well as local Red Cross staff and volunteers, will hold opening statements at the Church of the City Building at 8:30 a.m. before the installations.

