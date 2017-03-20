Armed Westport business owner threatens man over snow removal

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of a Westport business has been arrested after another person says the owner pushed him to the ground during a dispute over snow removal, and threatened him with a gun.

Police have charged 41-year-old Sammy Alanz, owner of “Vine Wine Bar”, with threatening and assault.

Police say they were called to 190 Main Street at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning where they say a man told them he had been pushed to the ground by another man. According to the victim, the man that pushed him then lifted up his jacket, pointed to his waist, and stated he was going to kill him.

As police were talking to the victim, Alanz came out of his business and the victim yelled “that’s him.”

Police then ordered Alanz to keep his hands in plain sight, and asked him if he had a weapon. Alanz responded that he was not armed.

When police searched Alanz, they found a loaded magazine with 6 bullets in the pocket of his jacket. They then asked him if there was a gun in his business, and he said no. Alanz gave police permission to search the business, where they found a gun matching the magazine Alanz had on him.