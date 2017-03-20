Ask the Lawyer: Attorney General Jeff Sessions

WTNH.com Staff Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sessions, is set to be questioned by his peers at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 10. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)


(WTNH) — We have a lot to talk about with New Haven attorney Tara Knight. Recently appointed by President Donald Trump to replace Loretta Lynch is U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Some of the questions we asked:

– Will this appointment have any direct impact on the Connecticut Federal Courts?

– How is Attorney General Sessions’ vision of the Justice Department different from that of President Obama?

– In what way will he change the department’s police in regard to civil rights?

– What about his drug policy?

Watch the video below for Knight’s answers and more.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s