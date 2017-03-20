Ask the Lawyer: Attorney General Jeff Sessions



(WTNH) — We have a lot to talk about with New Haven attorney Tara Knight. Recently appointed by President Donald Trump to replace Loretta Lynch is U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Some of the questions we asked:

– Will this appointment have any direct impact on the Connecticut Federal Courts?

– How is Attorney General Sessions’ vision of the Justice Department different from that of President Obama?

– In what way will he change the department’s police in regard to civil rights?

– What about his drug policy?

Watch the video below for Knight’s answers and more.