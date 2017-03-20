Community remembers Hartford teen shot, killed

Related Coverage Hartford teen is shot and killed



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fifteen-year-old Keon Huff, Jr. was shot and killed on Garden street in Hartford Friday. Monday, a closed door memorial took place at the YMCA, followed by grief counseling.

Keon was a member of the YMCA for nearly his entire life. Members told News 8 he had an outgoing personality and he gave to so many in different ways. Monday was a day for the YMCA family

to remember Keon. The grief sessions were for many of the young people at the YMCA who knew him and many of the volunteers who worked with him.

“I would like to think over a period of time we have changed and saved a lot of lives. But when you lose someone, it is hard to deal with. And this young man only 15 years old. We all knew him. We all liked him and enjoyed him. The last person you would think would find himself in a situation like this at least in my view, so it’s difficult,” said I. Charles Mathews with Wilson-Gray YMCA Youth & Family Center.

Related Content: Hartford teen is shot and killed

“A very active member of the basketball team, very engaged with our ambassadors program and was a great kid. It was that he was basically challenged by the life on the streets and the life he had here at the YMCA,” said Harold Sparrow, the CEO of the YMCA Greater Hartford.

Police are still searching for the suspects and investigating what led to the shooting.