Cruisin’ Connecticut – Chips for Charity at Deep River Snacks

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Deep River, home of Deep River Snacks.

Owner, Jim Goldberg, took over a failing popcorn company, and has transformed it into an international chip company with a local twist.

The town of Deep River is known for its serene, quaint feel with a population under 6,000. But Deep River Snacks has put the town on the global map!

Goldberg explains his company’s story:

So I started literally making recipes in my house. It took me 19 recipes to get my first product perfected. Started selling the product in Connecticut. We’re in all 50 states, we’re actually international now. Last year we sold over 50 million bags of potato chips. My son loved the competitor’s product in the tortilla chip category, but I didn’t want him eating red dyes and yellow dyes. So it took me five-and-a-half years to create the nacho cheese recipe, but we’ve created something that tastes as good, if not better than, the leading brand. It’s good flavor and it tastes natural, not too salty, not too sugary. It’s organic and it’s free of all the dyes. It’s been a long road but it’s treating people right, and creating a great product and really having a differentiated message behind what our company is all about, which is the “Because We Give a Chip” tagline.

The company features organizations on the back of every bag of chips, and donates hundreds of thousands of bags of chips to charitable events each year. In addition, Deep River Snacks donates at least 10% of profits to charity every year.

Goldberg says he has no plans of leaving Connecticut:

My wife is not moving so I am living here. I grew up in this town and it feels like home.

