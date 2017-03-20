Deals to put a little “Spring” in your step today

By Published:
Photo: www.dairyqueen.com

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Today may be Monday, but there is reason to celebrate!  We found some “first day of spring” freebies and deals for today and some ideas to plan out any spring getaways you’d like to take!

The new season means it’s Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen! Get a free small vanilla cone all day at participating locations! It’s for a good cause, you can donate to the Children’s Miracle Network as your enjoy a free cone.

A similar deal is happening at Rita’s Italian ice! You can stop in a participating location for a free treat there.

If you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe for spring, today is the last day you can take advantage of the “signature” sale at Lord and Taylor. Use the “signature” promo code online – or a Coupon in-store.

If you’re looking for some spring travel, USA Today put out some great apps to get you the best prices.

The Hopper app has a new feature called the Fair Bear that can help calculate your best fare plus all the baggage fees and other costs you’ll run into.

Wanderu will help you find bus and train tickets at a fraction of the standard cost  if you need an alternate mode of transportation while you’re on the move. And Skiplagged is the underground site that deal-seekers have found cheap airline tickets through and they are reportedly offering hotel options now. Might be a worth a try before you spend all kinds of money somewhere else.

Just a couple deals and freebies to maybe put a “spring” in your step as we kick off the new season.

 

 

