FBI & NFL announce Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey found

By Published:
Tom Brady
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(WTNH) — On Monday morning, the National Football League released a statement announcing that New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey had been found.

The NFL, through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced that Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey, as well as his Super Bowl XLIX jersey from 2015 had been recovered. According to the statement, both jerseys were found in possession of a credentialed member of the international media.

Neither the NFL nor the FBI would release any further details on the identity of the thief, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Brady was voted Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LI as well as Super Bowl XLIX.

