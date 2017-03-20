FBI & NFL announce Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey found

Related Coverage Tom Brady Named MVP in Biggest Comeback Super Bowl Win in History

(WTNH) — On Monday morning, the National Football League released a statement announcing that New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey had been found.

The NFL, through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced that Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey, as well as his Super Bowl XLIX jersey from 2015 had been recovered. According to the statement, both jerseys were found in possession of a credentialed member of the international media.

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

Neither the NFL nor the FBI would release any further details on the identity of the thief, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Brady was voted Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LI as well as Super Bowl XLIX.