First day of Spring! Here are some stats

We made it! Spring officially arrived at 6:29 AM this morning. It sure hasn’t felt like it though. Temperatures were in the 20s and 30s for much of the morning. We’re heading to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon which is certainly much closer to normal. I wanted to give some spring stats!

Normal afternoon high for the shoreline on March 20th is 48°F

Normal afternoon high for inland on March 20th is 49°F

Vernal Equinox means the sun shines directly on the equator

Sun crosses the celestial equator from south to north today

Roughly equal amount of darkness and daylight at all latitudes

Sunrise this morning was 6:54 AM

Sunset this evening is 7:04 PM

12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today

Vernal is derived from the word “Ver” which means spring in Latin

Summer arrives Wednesday, June 21st at 12:24 AM

Fall arrives Friday, September 22nd at 4:02 PM

How about the forecast this week though?

It will feel more like Spring Tuesday with temperatures that will reach the low 50s but another blast of cold air arrives at night. Get this, Wednesday and Thursday the afternoon highs will only be in the low to mid 30s! Talk about Winter holding on.

