Gov. Malloy speaks on pretrial judiciary reform

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy is presenting the need to reform the pretrial justice system at a forum hosted by the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, Monday morning.

The forum started at 9:30 a.m at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. Malloy was slotted to speak at 10:15 a.m.

Governor Malloy’s presentation is focused on the need to reform the state’s current methods of detention of people who have only been arrested, but not convicted of any crimes. The drive behind the presentation is continuing to reduce the state’s historically low crime rate.

During the forum, members of the committee also heard from members of the Connecticut Sentencing Commission.