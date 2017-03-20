Hartford police make arrest in January killing

Related Coverage Hartford man killed in Albany Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- A Hartford man is being held on $1 million bond in connection with the shooting death of a man on Albany Avenue on January 20th.

Detectives say they arrested Antron Gore on March 18th, in connection with the shooting death of Jason Reddick. Reddick was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the torso and pronounced dead a short time later at St. Francis Hospital.

Related: Hartford man killed in Albany Avenue shooting

Gore now faces charges of murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.