Hope continues making progress in recovery

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter have posted another update on Hope, the dog that was found nearly starved to death earlier this month.

The shelter posted a video on its Facebook page of Hope, playing fetch with a tennis ball. They say she had good energy and her personality is starting to come out.

On Sunday, the shelter’s post said, Hope got a fever and lost her appetite. Since she is still under constant care, vets were able to get her checked out. They did X-rays, blood and urine tests, which showed she did not have pneumonia, which they were worried about. They say they’re not sure what spiked her fever, but Monday morning, she was feeling fine; her fever was gone and her appetite was back.

Biopsies came back and showed that Hope does have Irritable Bowel Syndrome, which the vets think was caused from having a lowered immune system. She is now being treated for the IBS and vets are hoping she will get strong enough where she won’t have to take the meds anymore.

Hope has maintained her nine pounds and is eating every three to four hours. Officials say she is doing really well.