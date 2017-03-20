How to Go Green While Spring Cleaning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring has finally sprung.

“We all have this feeling of renewal, so cleaning your house — or as we call spring cleaning — is a rite of passage for this time of year,” said Caryn Wellness of PrettyWellness.com.

But Sullivan adds that it’s important to go green when you clean.

“Many traditional cleaners have products that promote cancer cells,” she explained. “They can also promote reproductive and respiratory issues, and often times they’re not as eco-friendly.”

She recommends looking for cleaners free of VOCs, phthalates, triclosan and fragrances.

“That’s something that we’ve come over the course of several decades think it’s just safe because people wear perfume,” Sullivan said of fragrances. “The truth is many fragrances are not safe or will agitate allergies.”

Speaking of fragrances, a good alternative to make your home smell fresh is essential oils.

“If you love spring because it smells fresh and clean outside, an essential oil is really replicating that smell because it’s truly natural,” Sullivan explained.

“In place of air fresheners, put a few drops of essential oil in a diffuser, and in place of dryer sheets, use essential oils on a wool dryer ball, which can be reused saving you money.

“Since we care about cleaning our homes, purifying them should be part of the equation,” Sullivan said of her next tip.

She recommends investing in an air purifier or a Himalayan salt lamp.

“Himalayan sea salt lamps by absorbing the dust particles in it,” Sullivan explained.

Another great way to purify the air while adding style to your home is with house plants. NASA scientists found some of the best at filtering the air are peace lilies, chrysanthemums and dracaena.

“You’ve been cooking all winter; it’s time to clean your oven,” Sullivan said of her next time.

But rather than use a harmful chemical cleaner, sprinkle about a cup of baking soda on the bottom of your oven add a little water, then vinegar and let it sit overnight.

“It’s going to soften all the gook that’s on the oven, and you should be able to wipe it off without having to scrape it at all,” Sullivan explained.

Spring is also a good time to check your home for energy leaks.

“The U.S. Department of Energy says that actually 75 percent of our energy bill comes from appliances that are turned off,” Sullivan said.

Unplug phone chargers and other cords, or for bigger appliances, Sullivan recommends plugging them into a surge protector with an on and off switch.

“That way you can turn it off when you’re not using it anymore,” she explained.

Spring is also a great time to cut down on your paper waste.

“Each yeah American households throw away about 2,500 pounds of paper and that’s largely junk mail,” Sullivan said.

At DMAChoice.org, you can opt out of receiving unsolicited commercial mail from many national companies, and at OptOutPrescreen.com, you can put a stop to pre-approved credit or insurance offers.

“It’s really not hard to clean green,” Sullivan said. “It just takes a little bit of education and then the practice of it.”

A little legwork for a greener, healthier life. For more health and wellness tips, visit PrettyWellness.com.