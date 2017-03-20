Kidnapping, stalking arrest made in Hamden

By Published: Updated:
Perry Deshazo

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport man was arrested on kidnapping charges after a brief pursuit in Hamden Saturday night.

Police say at around 11:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to an apartment on Goodrich Street after receiving information from Bridgeport police regarding a possible abduction. Officers were told that the suspect was known to carry firearms and was reportedly armed with a knife. They also learned that the suspect and victim were last seen in a maroon Nissan Altima.

Police say while they were outside the apartment, the Nissan Altima drove by so officers then quickly returned to their cruisers and attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect drove through several streets before ending up in a dead end on Cherry Ann Street, where he was then taken into custody. The victim was found unharmed.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Perry Deshazo. He was charged with Home Invasion, Stalking, Criminal Violation of a Protective Order, Threatening, and Kidnapping. Deshazo was also processed on four other outstanding arrest warrants out of Bridgeport, for Failure to Appear. He was detained at Police Headquarters on bonds totaling about $2,500,000 and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court Monday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s