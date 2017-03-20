Kidnapping, stalking arrest made in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport man was arrested on kidnapping charges after a brief pursuit in Hamden Saturday night.

Police say at around 11:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to an apartment on Goodrich Street after receiving information from Bridgeport police regarding a possible abduction. Officers were told that the suspect was known to carry firearms and was reportedly armed with a knife. They also learned that the suspect and victim were last seen in a maroon Nissan Altima.

Police say while they were outside the apartment, the Nissan Altima drove by so officers then quickly returned to their cruisers and attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect drove through several streets before ending up in a dead end on Cherry Ann Street, where he was then taken into custody. The victim was found unharmed.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Perry Deshazo. He was charged with Home Invasion, Stalking, Criminal Violation of a Protective Order, Threatening, and Kidnapping. Deshazo was also processed on four other outstanding arrest warrants out of Bridgeport, for Failure to Appear. He was detained at Police Headquarters on bonds totaling about $2,500,000 and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court Monday.