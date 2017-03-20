Massachusetts panel opens hearings on recreational pot law

(AP/WTNH) — Massachusetts lawmakers are opening hearings on a recreational pot law.

At a special legislative committee, among those expected to testify are members of the group “Yes on 4.” They led the ballot initiative that made Massachusetts one of eight states in which recreational marijuana use by adults is now legal.

The group is now demanding that lawmakers leave the measure alone and give it time to work.

State treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office will oversee regulation of marijuana sales, also is scheduled to appear before the panel. The Legislature already has moved to postpone the opening of retail pot shops in the state until mid-2018 at the earliest