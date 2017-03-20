Massachusetts panel opens hearings on recreational pot law

By and Published:
Marijuana plants grow at the Northwest Patient Resource Center medical marijuana dispensary, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP/WTNH) — Massachusetts lawmakers are opening hearings on a recreational pot law.

At a special legislative committee, among those expected to testify are members of the group “Yes on 4.” They led the ballot initiative that made Massachusetts one of eight states in which recreational marijuana use by adults is now legal.

The group is now demanding that lawmakers leave the measure alone and give it time to work.

State treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office will oversee regulation of marijuana sales, also is scheduled to appear before the panel. The Legislature already has moved to postpone the opening of retail pot shops in the state until mid-2018 at the earliest

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s