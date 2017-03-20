New Haven Fire Dept. collecting items for New Reach Shelter



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department is hoping to make Easter a little brighter for those in need.

The department is starting to collect toiletries, household items and toys for kids. All items will go to the city’s New Reach Shelter. The items will help those coming into the shelter, and those getting started in new homes, as well.

“The stuff we’d like to see donated are lotions, hygiene products, lotion kits, brand new toys, stuff for Easter for kids,” said Derrick Meade with the New Haven Fire Department.

Collection boxes are at fire stations around New Haven. New Reach provides housing and support for those affected by homelessness and poverty across Connecticut.