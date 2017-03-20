New interfaith alliance to host monthly tolerance workshops

By Published:
A message of welcome is displayed at the Baitul Aman House of Peace Mosque in Meriden (File)

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A mosque, a synagogue, and four churches have formed what they are calling an “inter-religious clergy alliance,” and plan to host workshops on tolerance through the spring.

A series of “progressive gatherings” will kick off Monday evening in Chester, at the Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek. The conversation will center on “Peacebuilding and Justice.”

The synagogue is one of six to join the Inter-religious Clergy of Connecticut River Valley, along with the Baitul Aman Mosque in Meriden, and four different churches along the shoreline in Middlesex County: the United Church of Chester, the First Baptist Church in Essex, the First Church of Christ in East Haddam, and the Trinity Lutheran Church in Centerbrook.

On April 24, the Baitul Aman Mosque will host a conversation on “Responsibility to Our Fellow Human Beings”; and on May 15, the United Church of Chester will host an event entitled “Prayer and Spiritual Practices.”

The group says that the gatherings are reserved for “timely topics and interactive workshops” that bring attendees together in “building bridges instead of walls.” The goal for these Monday meetings is to “serve as a workable model for the larger community.”

