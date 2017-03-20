Norwalk Police searching for woman accused of fraud and ID theft

NORWALK, Conn (WTNH) – Norwalk Police are asking the public to help them track down a woman accused of fraud and ID theft. Police say 35-year-old Rashel Williams is wanted on four outstanding arrest warrants. Williams is charged with larceny, ID theft, credit card fraud and forgery. According to investigators, Williams worked at a local doctor’s office as a receptionist and during that time she is accused of stealing credit card numbers and check information of patients. Anyone with information about Detective Cisero at the 203-854-3034, or you can leave an anonymous tip on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. You can also leave tips on the Norwalk Police website at http://www.norwalkpd.com. Or text tips by typing NPD into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

Advertisement