Police search for 2 who ran from deadly I-91 crash in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Troopers are still looking for two people, who firefighters say ran away from a deadly accident on Interstate 91. The crash sparked a car fire that killed one person and injured six others.

The highway is back open now, but this accident shut down the highway for four hours, took a life, and now police are looking for two people on the run. It’s now been more than 24 hours since police say a pickup truck, Jeep, and car all crashed into each other on the highway. All of it happened around Exit 11 on I-91 North.

Police say 34-year-old Benjamin Morant of New Haven died on scene. Six others were rushed away in an ambulance. North Haven firefighters say they had to put out a fire that had the pickup truck engulfed in flames.

They say while they were working to help the victims, two people ran away into the woods when they saw police coming. Now, police are relying on people to come forward if they saw it.

“Unfortunately there were no eyewitnesses to the crash so they are looking for people to help them piece together what happened. Of course, they’re going to speak to the operators and occupants of the other vehicles, however, some of them were transported to the hospital with injuries. So, that’s going to take a little bit of time,” said Trooper Kelly Grant, Connecticut State Police.

The state police accident reconstruction unit is helping with the investigation.