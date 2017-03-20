Police: Store clerks fight off robber with knife in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man they said robbed the Sam’s Store on Kimberly Avenue in New Haven on Friday night after store clerks fought off the suspect wielding a knife.

A store clerk was closing just prior to 10 p.m. as he was letting the clerk to the neighboring Dunkin Donuts out through the back door when the robber burst in, waiving a large kitchen knife, according to police.

The clerk told police the robber demanded everything and took cash from the store’s lottery register, and from the clerk.

The Dunkin Donuts clerk called police, and during a moment she felt the robber was distracted she grabbed the knife while the store clerk took the suspect to the ground. The Dunkin Donuts clerk grabbed a coffee pot and cracked the robber over the head with it.

After receiving a call at 9:55 p.m., New Haven Police responded to the robbery. Officers arrived moments after the robber was taken to the ground by the clerks. Police said they entered the store through the rear door and witnessed the struggle on the ground. The officers grabbed the robber and handcuffed him. Neither clerk was injured.

Police have identified the robber as Hector Luis Marrero, of New Haven. He was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.