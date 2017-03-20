Preventing losses in fake lottery scams and sweepstakes

By Published:
Image: Big Stock

(WTNH) – The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and Connecticut Better Business Bureau are apart pf a new campaign to wipe out sweepstakes and lottery scams.

The USPIS has been working with Jamaica’s legislators and law enforcement in a program called Project “JOLT” (Jamaican Operations Linked to Telemarketing).  Project JOLT helped shut down several telemarketing operations which give money to Jamaican gangs, and help finance drug and weapons smuggling.

Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz underscored how important it is for consumers to understand scams like these…

Consumers lose tens of millions of dollars through telemarketing fraud. Project JOLT is working to stop the Caribbean operations, bring the criminals to justice and recover victims’ money.  Consumers can do their part by knowing how these scams work, and taking measures to ignore these sorts of calls.

Here are some tips from the Connecticut Better Business Bureau and the USPIS:

  • You cannot win a sweepstakes or lottery if you didn’t enter
  • Beware of demands to pay by an untraceable method such as a wire transfer or gift cards, and never send cash through the mail.
  • Get a non-published telephone number and install an answering machine with a caller ID display.
  • Limit personal information that you share online
  • Hang up if these criminals threaten, coerce, or resort to psychological intimidation.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s