Public school funding rally held in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday March 20, 2017 a couple of state lawmakers will join parents in calling for lawmakers to better fund public schools of choice.

This includes public charter schools and magnet schools.

State Senator Art Linares and State Representative Chris Rosario are going to be with parents from Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport. They say more than 50,000 children attend one of Connecticut’s nearly 120 schools of choice, which acts as a critical education option for low income children of color across the state.

The rally is taking place in Hartford Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.