Roller coaster temperatures for the start of spring

(WTNH) — Spring arrived Monday morning, and it certainly felt like it on Monday afternoon. The high temperature was in the low to mid 50s in most of Connecticut. Unfortunately, as is often the case in late-March, the current weather will not last for very long. It’s a variable temperature trend for the first week of spring. You can expect a cold shot in the midweek, followed by a warm-up into the first half of the weekend.

Highs will be near 50 on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. That is actually very close to the normal high temperature for this time of the year. A strong cold front plows through Tuesday night, and cold air comes charging in for the middle of the week. The temperature will fall into the 20s to low 30s by dawn on Wednesday, and it will not rebound much during the day. Expect 20-40 mph winds, with temps in the low to mid 30s, and wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s on Wednesday.

The wind will die down some Wednesday night and Thursday, but do not expect a warm-up. Lows will be in the teens Thursday morning, and it will likely not make it out of the 30s on Thursday afternoon. Friday looks like a transition day as the temperature makes it back into the 40s. There will be a lot of clouds, and a few showers are possible in the afternoon/evening. Our best bet for temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 is on Saturday, but it’s not a lock. Cloud cover and wind direction will be very important. Right now, we’re expecting highs in the mid 50s to near 60 with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The weather takes a turn for the worse on Sunday. A slow-moving system brings chilly rain showers, with highs in the low to mid 40s. The temperature may dip into the 30s to low 40s Sunday night and Monday, with snow mixing in with the rain inland. It’s a forecast to keep an eye on.

As you can see from the graphic below, it looks like the temperature will stabilize with highs near or slightly below normal for the end of the month and start of April.