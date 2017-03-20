Supreme Court rejects appeal of former Connecticut governor

Former Connecticut Gov. John G. Rowland arrives at federal court in New Haven, Conn., Sept. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to disturb the conviction of former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland on public corruption charges.

The justices on Monday rejected Rowland’s appeal of his 2014 conviction for conspiring to hide his work on political campaigns for two Republican congressional candidates.

Rowland argued that contracts he prepared that sought to disguise the nature of his work were not falsified records.

A federal appeals court rejected that argument, ruling last year that Rowland was properly convicted of creating documents that falsified his relationships with congressional candidates Lisa Wilson-Foley and Mark Greenberg.

Rowland served as governor from 1995 to 2004, when he resigned and was sentenced to prison in a different corruption scandal. He is currently serving a 2 ½ -year sentence for the latest conviction.

