TRAFFIC ALERT: Chapel Street bridge closure

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven city officials announced a traffic alert on Monday, that will affect anyone who travels or lives in the area of the Chapel Street bridge.

On Thursday, the Chapel Street over the Mill River will be closed for maintenance from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Between those hours, all vehicles and pedestrians will be detoured between East Street and James Street. Detour signs will be posted help drivers get around the work area.

City officials thank drivers and pedestrians ahead-of-time for their patience and cooperation Thursday.