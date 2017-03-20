Waterbury firefighters battle fire at auto scrapyard



WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Several companies of Waterbury firefighters responded to a fire at an auto scrapyard on Greystone Road Extension Monday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the scrapyard called “Cash for Junk Cars” on Greystone Road Extension on reports of a fire in progress. Waterbury Fire Chief David Martin tells News 8 that the yard has several make-shift buildings on it, as well as many junk cars, which he believes could mean lot of fuel to be extinguished.

Martin said that Waterbury had called on neighboring firefighters from Plymouth and Terryville to respond to help battle the blaze. They helped get water from Greystone Pond to the auto yard. Terryville Firefighter Ryan Rigon said there were no fire hydrants in the area so they had to pump water more than half a mile to get it to the fire.

did anyone else see this? wolcott/waterbury area pic.twitter.com/JzYJGJLRNk — Olivia (@xxoliviaaa_) March 20, 2017

“There are a lot of hazards and it’s not the best place, it’s not paved, it’s not meant for every day travel, so it takes some effort for us to get up there and do our jobs,” said Rigon on accessing the fire.

Investigators say a worker cutting a gas tank in half with a saw touched off the fire with sparks. From there, a pile of junk cars and some buildings became engulfed.