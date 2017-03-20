Waterbury firefighters on scene of auto scrapyard fire

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Several companies of Waterbury firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an auto scrapyard on Greystone Road Extension Monday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the scrapyard called “Cash for Junk Cars” on Greystone Road Extension on reports of a fire in progress. Waterbury Fire Chief David Martin tells News 8 that the yard has several make-shift buildings on it, as well as many junk cars, which he believes could mean lot of fuel to be extinguished.

Martin said that Waterbury has called on neighboring firefighters from Plymouth and Terryville to respond to help battle the blaze. They will be helping get water from Greystone Pond to the auto yard.

did anyone else see this? wolcott/waterbury area pic.twitter.com/JzYJGJLRNk — Olivia (@xxoliviaaa_) March 20, 2017

No injuries have been reported. It is unclear how the fire began.

The scene is still active. News 8 is on the way to the scene, and will update this story with additional details as soon as they become available.