50s Today – Wind Chill Comes Back Tomorrow

Big changes on the way for tomorrow! A strong cold front will cross the state tonight and drop the temperature in a big way for Wednesday. This change is coming with wind too! Gusts of 40-45 mph expected across the region.

Take a look at the forecast wind chill for tomorrow at 2 PM in the afternoon! OUCH!

With 50s expected today, temperatures will slide late tonight and not really turn around much for tomorrow. Be ready to layer up. This chill will stick around through Thursday. A return to seasonable levels is expected Saturday. Some chilly rain showers are expected Sunday through early next week. Happy Spring!