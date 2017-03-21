Blue Buffalo Company is voluntarily recalling popular dog food

(WTNH) – The Blue Buffalo Company is voluntarily recalling BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain RecipeTM Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for adult dogs.

They are learning the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally-occurring beef thyroid hormones.

Dogs ingesting these hormones may have symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.

The voluntary recall is limited to one product:

BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet

UPC Code: 840243101153

Best Buy Date: June 7, 2019

Affected products were distributed nationally through pet specialty and on-line retailers. No other Blue Buffalo products are impacted by this issue.

You can contact Blue Buffalo with any questions at (866) 201-9072 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.