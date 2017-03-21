Body found in Thames River near Naval Sub Base

Related Coverage Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Sailors from the Naval Submarine Base New London discovered a human body in the Thames River Tuesday afternoon.

According to SUBASE Public Affairs Officer Chris Zendan, upon discovery of the body the sailors alerted emergency responders as well as local police. Initial indications are that body is that of local missing kayaker and not that of a Sailor or employee of the U.S. Navy, Zendan said.

Connecticut State Police are conducting their investigation. It has not yet been confirmed if the body is that of Lyle Dagenais, who was reported missing in February.