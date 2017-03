BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are trying to get to the bottom of an alleged incident that happened at Walmart over the weekend. Police got a complaint from a woman. She said she was in the parking lot of the store on Saturday night when two men wearing ski masks approached her. The victims says they asked her for where the money was. No weapons were shown. She screamed and they took off. Police are still investigating that suspicious incident.

Advertisement