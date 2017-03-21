Bridal Trousseau: Completing Your Bridal Look

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Once you have found the perfect gown, what’s next?

Melaka Ehigiato, owner of Bridal Trousseau is here with tips on how to style and personalize your look for you on your day. Also, how your stylist can help you put your look together with your theme.

At their Maggie Sottero and Sottero and Midgley gown event, they will be offering incentives on alterations, cleaning and preservation and more for any bride choosing a Maggie Sottero or Sottero and Midgley gown.

For more information visit www.bridal-trousseau.net

 

