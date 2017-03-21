Bridgeport police officer charged with assaulting driver

By Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport police (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Bridgeport police officer who’s also head of the city’s minority officers’ organization has been arrested and charged with assaulting another man following a traffic crash.

The chief tells the Connecticut Post that 30-year-old Officer Davon Polite was suspended without pay after he was charged last week with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Authorities allege Polite dragged a 41-year-old man from his van then beat and kicked him after the man’s van was involved in a collision with Polite’s car last September.

Polite is a four-year veteran and head of a minority officers’ group, The Guardians.

Polite’s lawyer says his client acted in self-defense and said the charges are in retaliation for his work with The Guardians.

Polite is free on $500 bond pending arraignment March 29.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s