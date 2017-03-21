Connecticut said not to be that federally dependent, according to study

(WTNH) – A study on which states depend more on the federal government and which state depend less shows that Connecticut is not that dependent on the government compared to other states.

The personal-finance website Wallethub looked at how much states with the lowest tax rates depend on the federal government compared to states with the highest tax rates. It ranks Connecticut as the 9th least federal dependent state.

Three key metrics were used in the analysis: return on taxes paid to the federal government, federal funding as a share of state revenue and share of federal jobs. Connecticut was ranked 19th for return on taxes paid to the federal government, 48th on federal funding as a share of state revenue, and 49th for a share of federal jobs.