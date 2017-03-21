Cruisin’ Connecticut – “Featherfest” with The CT Parrot Society

By Published:
connecticut parrot society featherfest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Middletown, home of The Connecticut Parrot Society’s “Featherfest!”

Bird lovers from all over the Northeast will be flapping their wings to The Elks Club in Middletown, this Saturday for “Featherfest.”

The event features eagles, hawks, owls, macaws, parrots and more. If you’re a bird owner, you can get advice from veterinarians, experience various vendors, perches and other bird-related items. If you’re not a bird owner, The Connecticut Parrot Society urges you to learn what it takes to care for a parrot. Bob Cosgrove is the founder of the Connecticut Parrot Society:

The birds with us right now are macaws, they’re naturally found in South America, Central America. The macaws can live 80 or 90 years, so many times the birds are passed down through a will.

Learn more about macaws and The Connecticut Parrot Society on their website. There you’ll also find more details about “Featherfest!” The event is this Saturday at The Elks Club in Middletown from 10am to 5pm. It’s $5 for adults, and free for children under 12.

