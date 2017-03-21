East Windsor Police Identify Suspect in Car Theft

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- East Windsor police have identified the suspect wanted for stealing a running car from a gas station back in February. East Windsor police say they have an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jeffrey Cousineau of Enfield.

Police say on February 17, Cousineau took off in a car that was left running at the Mercury Fuel station on South Main Street, while the owner of the car was inside. Police say the arrest warrant is for 3rd degree larceny.

Police say if you have any information about Cousineau, or know where he might be, to please call the police department at 860-292-8240.