East Windsor Police Identify Suspect in Car Theft

By Published:
Jeffrey Cousineau (Photo: East Windsor police)

 

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- East Windsor police have identified the suspect wanted for stealing a running car from a gas station back in February. East Windsor police say they have an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jeffrey Cousineau of Enfield.

Police say on February 17, Cousineau took off in a car that was left running at the Mercury Fuel station on South Main Street, while the owner of the car was inside. Police say the arrest warrant is for 3rd degree larceny.

Police say if you have any information about Cousineau, or know where he might be, to please call the police department at 860-292-8240.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s