MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking to design a room but not sure where to begin? Why not start with a piece of art?

“One outstanding piece that you love can inspire the entire style of your space,” explained Jacqueline Patricio, a design consultant at Ethan Allen. “You can draw on a painting’s colors and subject for inspiration.”

For more ideas to inspired your dream space, log on to EthanAllen.com.