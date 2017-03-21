Food vendor changes on the way in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Food vendors are not welcoming new changes proposed by the city of New Haven. Those changes include specific areas for vendor set up, updating the application fee, and hiring a vending enforcement officer.

Stephen Fontana is the Deputy Economic Development Director for the city of New Haven, said that the city has a proposal to keep the public safe, and offer space for vendors to reach customers.

What we are proposing to do is to move the vendors out onto the sidewalk. Yale will be concluding their construction across the street sometime late spring or early summer.”

The city is proposing legal areas for food vendors on Long Wharf, Cedar Street, Sachem Street and downtown. The vendor license fee would be $1,000 a year for a space on the sidewalk, and $2,500 a year for trucks and trailers that require parking spaces.

Vendors told News 8 they will have to pay fees for two vehicles including the food cart and feed the meter for trucks.

Isreal Campos is the owner of El Poblano Mexican food. He said, “We have to pay the cart for the sidewalk and our pickup trucks.” Food vendors will have to move from the parking lot to the sidewalk.

One of their concerns is customer safety.

Jorge Carrera is the owner of La Carreta, a very busy food truck in the city. “All the people coming at the same time and having lunch when you are on the road it is kind of unsafe because people have to wait down on the road,” said Carrera.

Vendors on Sachem street already pay Yale one thousand dollars a year now the money would go to the city. Fontana said, “Brick and motor restaurants pay a lot of fees. They pay property taxes. They sometimes pay lease and rental charges. They pay their employees, unemployment, workers compensation taxes. They pay a lot of fees. So this is an effort to level the playing field to a certain extent.”

The Board of Alders will vote on proposal in April. The city hopes to implement the changes by this summer.