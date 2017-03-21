From politics to public safety, gun violence cost us all

By Published:
Emergency entrance at Hartford Hospital.


(ABC NEWS) – Among developed countries, the U.S. has the highest rate of homicides. Twenty-five times higher when you just consider gun violence.

The human cost, of course, is tremendous.

Now, a new study reveals the financial reckoning for caring for those injured and killed.

The price tag? Nearly $7 billion over the span of eight years. For hospitalizations alone, 40 percent of that cost was shouldered by the U.S. government.

Researchers looked at nearly 270,000 hospital admissions for firearm related injuries between 2006 and 2014.

Treating these injuries amounted to about $700 million per year.

Here is something that makes this number more eye-opening; it does not include those who merely come to the emergency room for treatment, or for those who are re-admitted to the hospital. The cost of follow-up care, or long-term disability also not counted.

In terms of an effect on their own wallets, those on medicaid or uninsured were hit the hardest.

With 33,000 dying from firearm injuries in 2014 alone, and another 81,000 injured, gun violence is a pre-eminent public health issue of our time.

And sadly, we all pay the price of gun violence.

