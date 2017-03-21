Glastonbury Police arrest 17-year-old for assault & robbery of elderly man

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old female for a robbery, and an assault of an elderly man inside of his home last year.

On Thursday, March 16th, police charged the female from Vernon, CT for the incident in Glastonbury on September 14th, 2016. Police were called to investigate the following day on Sept. 15th. An arrest warrant was approved for the juvenile.

She has been charged with the following:

Home invasion

Burglary, first-degree

Robbery, second-degree

Assault, third-degree

Assault of an elderly person

Larceny, fifth-degree

Disorderly conduct

Conspiracy to commit home invasion

Conspiracy to commit burglary, first-degree

Conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree

Conspiracy to commit assault, third-degree

Conspiracy to commit assault of elderly person

Conspiracy to commit larceny, fifth-degree

Conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct