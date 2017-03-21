Glastonbury Police arrest 17-year-old for assault & robbery of elderly man

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old female for a robbery, and an assault of an elderly man inside of his home last year.
On Thursday, March 16th, police charged the female from Vernon, CT for the incident in Glastonbury on September 14th, 2016. Police were called to investigate the following day on Sept. 15th. An arrest warrant was approved for the juvenile.
She has been charged with the following:
- Home invasion
- Burglary, first-degree
- Robbery, second-degree
- Assault, third-degree
- Assault of an elderly person
- Larceny, fifth-degree
- Disorderly conduct
- Conspiracy to commit home invasion
- Conspiracy to commit burglary, first-degree
- Conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree
- Conspiracy to commit assault, third-degree
- Conspiracy to commit assault of elderly person
- Conspiracy to commit larceny, fifth-degree
- Conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct