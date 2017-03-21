#HappyBirthdayTwitter: Twitter Celebrates Its’ 11th Birthday

(WTNH) – Eleven years ago today, a change in the way we consume news and share updates in 140-characters or less was created through a platform called Twitter in 2006. Along with this innovation, a new meaning was added to a symbol we knew only as the “number”, or “pound” sign. The idea of a “hashtag” – a word or short phrase that is preceded with a number sign grouping together specific topics for easy searching – was also born.

Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams and Biz Stone brainstormed an idea where you could send a text to one number that can be publicly shared with all of your friends. It grew well beyond that in popularity and features. Fast-forward 11 years: now over 313 million people use Twitter on a monthly basis.

So, where did the name Twitter come from? Co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey explains:

Twitter is an easy way to stay connected, start conversations and get quick updates on what’s happening in the moment. Be sure to follow our station as well as our News 8 reporters, anchors and meteorologists on Twitter.


