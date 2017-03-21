HappyBirthdayTwitter: Twitter Celebrates Its’ 11th Birthday

(WTNH) – Eleven years ago today, a change in the way we consume news and share updates in 140-characters or less was created through a platform called Twitter in 2006. Along with this innovation, a new meaning was added to a symbol we knew only as the “number”, or “pound” sign. The idea of a “hashtag” – a word or short phrase that is preceded with a number sign grouping together specific topics for easy searching – was also born.

Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams and Biz Stone brainstormed an idea where you could send a text to one number that can be publicly shared with all of your friends. It grew well beyond that in popularity and features. Fast-forward 11 years: now over 313 million people use Twitter on a monthly basis.

So, where did the name Twitter come from? Co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey explains:



