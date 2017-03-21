Hearing to be held on lowering the speed limit in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven officials are talking about dropping the speed limit in some parts of the city to 20 miles per hour. We’re not talking about all city streets, but at city hall Tuesday night, they will be talking about lowering the speed limit from 25 to 20 miles per hour on some city streets.

The idea comes from an Alder from the Beaver Hills section who sees cars going way too fast down some residential streets where kids are playing or walking to school. His proposal is to lower the speed limit, and a committee hearing will address that Tuesday night.

However, the spokesman for the state DOT says it won’t help. He says it is proven that lowering the speed limit does not actually make people go slower, and does not reduce crashes. People tend to go the speed that makes sense the way a given street is designed. The city’s transportation head says speed can make all the difference when it comes to surviving a car versus pedestrian crash.

“So while it might be true that design speeds are higher than 20 and 25 miles an hour, it is also true that at 20 mph, a pedestrian has a 90% chance of surviving a crash, and at 30 mph, they’re 50-50 to die,” said Doug Hausladen, New Haven Transportation Director.

And remember, the city of New Haven is trying to get more people to walk, ride the bus, or bike to work, and they are talking about a bike sharing program for the city. Here’s the thing, though: The city cannot lower speed limits. Only the state can. The state, doesn’t think it’s going to help. All the city can do is propose the change and ask the state to look into it.

If you do want to come speak out, the meeting is here at city hall starting at 6 p.m.