How to protect your finances during tax season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We are in the middle of tax season and for many people, the money you’re getting back is spent before you even get it! It can be exciting to get money back this time of year and maybe in your mind you already know what you want to spend it on but there are a number of reasons why you should slow down those plans so you don’t get caught spending more than you need to.

Tax time is here and while that big return may have you dreaming of finally getting that new car or electronic device, don’t be so quick to hand your money over. The state’s Commissioner of Consumer Protection, Jonathan Harris, says they see a lot of complaints this time of year involving taxes and purchases. So before you do any buying, do some research.

“So you’re buying something online and it might look really cheap through this website but then the fees are all the shipping charges and what it would cost you to return the item,” Harris said.

Find out what the shipping costs are and your timeline to return. Also, make a thoughtful choice. Take the time to research products and reviews. Same goes for your tax preparer themselves. If you haven’t filed yet, you need to trust the person you’re handing your personal information over to. Even if that means spending a little more money on a licensed preparer.

“Be very careful about where you store your personal information. Be very careful about who you give it to and how you give it. Obviously, do not respond to texts, to e-mails to unsolicited phone calls,” Harris added.

Remember to shred documents you don’t need and those that you do, keep in a safe place. Harris says you can never be too careful. Many cases of identity theft involve family members or friends.

Here’s something else to keep in mind. A lot of things like cars and other big ticket items, don’t go on sale this time of year because they know you have money to spend. It might not be a bad idea to save it for a while, pay off some bills and then look into buying those items well after tax season ends.