Man accused of pulling gun on driver in Windsor Locks following accident

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Windsor Locks Police say a man pulled a gun on another driver shortly after the two were involved in a ‘fender-bender’ Monday evening.

According to investigators, the victim involved was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 75 and Schoephoester Road when his car was hit from behind. When he got out of the car to inspect the damage, the driver of the other vehicle, 48-year-old Michael Fisher, backed up his car and took off.

The victim followed Fisher and was able to corner him with his car so he couldn’t drive away. At that point, the victim claims that Fisher got out of his car, and pointed what he believed to be a black handgun at his window, and told him to move out of the way.

The victim contacted police, and Fisher was arrested at his home a short time later, where investigators found what turned out to be a replica of a handgun, which matched the description from the victim. Fisher is charged with Threatening in the 1st degree and Breach of Peace, in addition to charges stemming from the accident.