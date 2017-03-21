Man splashed by slush attacks car with crow bar

By Published:
Mark Diaz (Photo: West Hartford police)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police have arrested a man accused of unleashing his “road rage” by bashing in a driver’s car with a crow bar, after accidentally being splashed by slushy snow, last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 24 year-old Mark Diaz of Hartford, turned himself into police after learning a warrant was out for his arrest. According to police, the victim was driving south on New Park Avenue, when she accidentally splashed Diaz as she drove by.

Authorities say Diaz got in his car and chased her down, then pulled in front of her, blocking her path. He allegedly got out of his car, grabbed a crow bar from his trunk and smashed up her car, hitting it over and over while screaming and cursing at her.

The victim was not hurt, but Diaz did damage to the hood of her car, cracked her driver’s side head light and rear passenger side tail light, police said. While this was going on, the victim was able to snap pictures of Diaz in the act.

Diaz has been charged with second degree criminal mischief, breach of peace, threatening, reckless endangerment, and driving under suspension.

He was released after posting $150 bond. Diaz is due in Hartford court on Mar. 30.

