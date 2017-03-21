Manchester police investigate overnight shooting

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in Manchester, early Tuesday morning.

Police tell News 8 that officers responded to Grove Street, at Main Street, after a neighbor reported shots fired in the area, around 3 a.m. However, officers learned that no one was shot or injured.

Police say as for suspects, they had a lead, but no arrests have been made at this time. There is also no word on what lead up to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.