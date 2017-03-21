Manchester police investigate overnight shooting

By Published:
Manchester police cruiser (file).

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in Manchester, early Tuesday morning.

Police tell News 8 that officers responded to Grove Street, at Main Street, after a neighbor reported shots fired in the area, around 3 a.m. However, officers learned that no one was shot or injured.

Police say as for suspects, they had a lead, but no arrests have been made at this time. There is also no word on what lead up to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s