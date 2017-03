NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police have canceled a silver alert for a missing three-year-old after she was found safe.

Norwich police issued a silver alert for 3-year-old Arriana Bennett on Tuesday. Police tell News 8 that the 3-year-old girl has been found safe in Norwich.

Police did not say who the girl was with, where she was found, or if anyone will face charges.

Norwich police say this never reached the criteria of an Amber Alert.

No additional information was released.