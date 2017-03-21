Naugatuck River research will look in to potential cancer links in neighbors

By Published:


NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A professor from Quinnipiac University will soon start looking for potential cancer links between industrial waste runoff in the Naugatuck River and those who live close by.

Thanks to a grant worth about $8,000 from the Connecticut Community Foundation, water samples will be collected from 13 sites along the river and tested for chemicals that are known to cause certain types of breast or reproductive cancer. The Naugatuck River flows from Winchester to Derby, before it dumps in to the Housatonic River.

The Naugatuck Valley has long been associated with industrial sites lining the river. Quinnipiac University Biology Professor Courtney McGinnis said the area also has a higher concentration of people with reproductive cancer.

“People fish in the river and use it for recreational use,” McGinnis said. “It’s important for people who use the river, in whatever capacity, to understand what they could potentially be exposed to.”

The research will begin in May.

